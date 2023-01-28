NASA's mega Moon rocket now ready for crewed mission

The Artemis I flight test was the only way to gather real data on how the rocket performed during events like booster separation.



"The data we got back from Artemis I is critical in building confidence in this rocket to send humanity back to the Moon," said John Blevins, SLS chief engineer.



The SLS team will use what we learn from this flight test to improve future flights of the rocket, and we are already taking what we've learned about operations and assembly and applying it to streamline future missions, he added.