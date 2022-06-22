Nepal traders dealing with China incur huge losses

The Tatopani- Zhangmu border point after closing down in 2015 post the earthquake reopened in 2019. But trade momentum failed to pick up due to a host of restrictions and prerequisites imposed by China. Later again this point was shut down due to the Covid pandemic.



"A large chunk of the goods comprises perishable items and rerouting them is almost impossible but most of the trucks are being forced to reroute through Kolkata," Vijay Kant Karna, Nepal's former Ambassador to Denmark and professor of Political Science, Tribhuvan University told India Narrative.



"Despite our efforts, the Chinese authorities have not paid heed. This is causing huge losses to our traders, suicide cases have also come up," Karna added.



The Nepalese side has raised the issue several times with Beijing, which has often cited security concerns as the primary reason for closing border points. Even during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit, this contentious issue was brought up.



"We were hoping that after the Chinese foreign minister's visit, trade would be eased. But that did not happen. It seems China is not serious about trade with Nepal," Kathmandu Post quoted a senior member of the Nepal Trans Himalayan Border Commerce Association as saying.