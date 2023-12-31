Netanyahu issues warning against Iran, Hezbollah

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Iran and Hezbollah against attack on Jerusalem and said that the country would not hesitate to land severe blows which they would have never dreamt of.

Addressing media persons on the night of Saturday, 30th December, Netanyahu said that the war against Hamas in Gaza would continue for months.

He added that the operational plans for fighting against Hezbollah has been approved and said that if Hezbollah expands its fight against Israel, there would be heavy retaliation.

He said: "On the northern border - we are landing heavy blows against Hezbollah, eliminating many terrorists and destroying the enemy's capabilities."