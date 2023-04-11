'Not for India... go away'; couple denied free Ramzan treats in Singapore

Shalih told The Straits Times that he was standing at the booth reading about free refreshments when a FairPrice employee approached him and said: "Not for India, not for India. Further, the employee told the couple not to take anything from the stand, and 'go away'."



Sharing her ordeal in a Facebook post, Nadya said that they did not intend to take the free items, and had stopped by the stand "to applaud such an inclusive initiative".



The couple said they shared the experience on social media to "be accountable" to their children, who are of mixed-race.



"I have encountered such things before, but this time I had to explain to my son what had happened," Shalih told The Straits Times.