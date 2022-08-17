Over half a million tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

It is estimated that more than 20 million tonnes of grain products are stuck in Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24 and blockaded the country's ports.

More than a quarter of all outgoing grain shiploads have so far been destined for Turkey, 22 per cent for Iran and South Korea, 8 per cent for China and 6 per cent for Ireland, the UN said.

On Tuesday, a first freighter on behalf of the UN set off for Djibouti in East Africa.

So far, a little more than 560,000 tonnes of grain products have been exported, namely corn, sunflower meal and wheat.

At the end of July, the warring parties concluded agreements with Turkey and the UN to guarantee a transport route for ships carrying agricultural goods from the war zone.

The UN fears food shortages and hunger in poor parts of the world if Ukraine fails as a major grain supplier.