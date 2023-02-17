Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan likely to face arrest
In October last year, Police launched a case under the anti-terrorism laws and the former premier was on interim bail in the case
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan may face arrest, following the rejection of his bail application by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.
A convoy of police and military trucks were seen moving towards his residence in Lahore late on Thursday night. As soon as word spread, PTI activists thronged to the streets of Lahore and staged a protest.
Khan's bail application was rejected on the ground that he failed to attend the court hearing of a case linked to protests outside the election commission.
On Wednesday, Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad remarked that Khan had been given enough time to appear before the court but he had failed to do so while his lawyer Babar Awan in his arguments urged the court to grant a one-time exemption from in-person appearance as Khan had not recovered from a gun attack of last year.
The judge refused to accept the plea and ordered that Khan should appear by stating that the court cannot give any relief to a "powerful person" like Khan which is not given to a common person.
Finally, the judge refused to extend the interim bail, leaving the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year, vulnerable to police arrest.
The PTI leadership had asked party workers to stage protests across the country, including near the ECP, after Khan was disqualified over hiding details of party funding.
Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred a banking court from passing any direction on Khan's bail plea in the Federal Investigation Agency's prohibited funding case against the PTI.
Khan has been facing a raft of cases and had once jokingly remarked that the only case he was not booked so far for was the "crime of dipping rusk in tea before eating them."
Interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, Geo News reports.
In the leaked audio, Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan, can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts. The interior minister added that he would discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest Imran Khan.