Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan likely to face arrest

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan may face arrest, following the rejection of his bail application by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.

A convoy of police and military trucks were seen moving towards his residence in Lahore late on Thursday night. As soon as word spread, PTI activists thronged to the streets of Lahore and staged a protest.

Khan's bail application was rejected on the ground that he failed to attend the court hearing of a case linked to protests outside the election commission.