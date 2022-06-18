Pakistan-IMF talks on the verge of a breakthrough

Pakistan is desperate to revive the IMF programme as the country's economy and its currency value is on a free all against the US dollar with stock market reacting aggressively to the ongoing uncertain but looming dark clouds of a visible economic meltdown of the country.



"IMF staff had not yet shared the first draft of the Memorandum of Financial and Economic Policies (MFEP) with the Pakistani authorities. However, another meeting between Pakistan and IMF is also scheduled for Saturday for moving towards the desired objectives," said an informed official.



Sharing of the draft MFEP is a prerequisite for moving towards signing of the staff level agreement, as it requires review and mutual agreement from both sides.



"There was positive progress in a virtual meeting between Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Director IMF, held on Friday evening. Both sides made positive progress for evolving a consensus on MFEP.