Passenger plane carrying 133 people crashes in south China
A passenger plane carrying 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, said the regional emergency management department
No immediate details on survivors were available currently, reports Xinhua news agency.
The crash, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods, according to state media.
