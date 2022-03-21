International

Passenger plane carrying 133 people crashes in south China

A passenger plane carrying 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, said the regional emergency management department

Representative image
IANS

A passenger plane carrying 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, said the regional emergency management department.No immediate details on survivors

No immediate details on survivors were available currently, reports Xinhua news agency.


The crash, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods, according to state media.

This is a developing story

