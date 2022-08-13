Rise in pregnancy-related complications during Covid pandemic

There were no statistically significant differences in the two groups' demographic characteristics, including age, race and ethnicity, insurance types and co-morbidities.

Consistent with reports from the US Census Bureau, the team saw a 5.2 per cent reduction in total live births during the pandemic period.



Their analysis also revealed maternal death during delivery hospitalisation increased from 5.17 deaths per 100,000 pregnant patients prior to the pandemic to 8.69 deaths per 100,000 pregnant patients during the pandemic, a small but statistically significant increase.