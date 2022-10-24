Rishi Sunak wins Tory contest to make history as UK's first Indian-origin PM
Less than two months after losing the race to become the Conservative party leader and that of the UK, Rishi Sunak was on Monday set to take over the top post, becoming the first Asian Prime Minister
Sunak, who had thrown his hat in the ring again after Liz Truss's sudden resignation - barely a month and a half after she had pipped him in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, was Monday the only contestant to replace her after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out, due to lack of necessary support.
The 42-year-old former chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.
In time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.
This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon.
Earlier on Sunday, former British PM Boris Johnson announced that he will not be contesting the Conservative Party leadership race.
The 55-year-old former leader claimed he had crossed the 100-MPs threshold but decided not to go forward in the interest of Tory party's unity.
In a statement, Johnson who resigned in July in the wake of the 'partygate' scandal of COVID-19 lockdown law-breaking parties said he had "cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations", but came to the conclusion that "this is simply not the right time".
I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds Johnson said. ìI believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.
