Rishi Sunak wins Tory contest to make history as UK's first Indian-origin PM

Earlier on Sunday, former British PM Boris Johnson announced that he will not be contesting the Conservative Party leadership race.

The 55-year-old former leader claimed he had crossed the 100-MPs threshold but decided not to go forward in the interest of Tory party's unity.

In a statement, Johnson who resigned in July in the wake of the 'partygate' scandal of COVID-19 lockdown law-breaking parties said he had "cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations", but came to the conclusion that "this is simply not the right time".

I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds Johnson said. ìI believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.