Russia-Ukraine conflict could increase Covid transmission: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to increase Covid-19 transmission and in turn increase the risk of large numbers of people developing severe disease.



"WHO is deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian emergency in Ukraine," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said at a press briefing on Wednesday.



"Prior to the conflict, Ukraine had experienced a recent surge of cases of Covid-19. Low rates of testing since the start of the conflict mean there is likely to be significant undetected transmission.



"Coupled with low vaccination coverage, this increases the risk of large numbers of people developing severe disease," he said, adding that critical shortages of oxygen will have an impact on the ability to treat patients with Covid-19 and many other conditions.