Second largest digital currency loses 20% of its value in 24 hours

However, investors in more traditional stocks are also hurting, with the US tech stocks also plunging in recent weeks, including Amazon which has fallen 30 per cent in a month.



Many amateur investors took to buying stocks and digital currencies during the Covid pandemic and made money because values were generally rising in a so-called bear market.



Ethereum has now lost more than half of its value this year, Bitcoin has shed a third of its value since January and Luna with 98 per cent of its value wiped out overnight with suicide hotlines pinned to the currency's Reddit page as a result, Daily Mail reported.



Popular digital currency exchange Coinbase warned users could lose all of their money if the company goes bankrupt - after the downturn led to a 27 per cent fall in its share price, the report said.