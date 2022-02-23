Spread of BA.2 can become serious threat for global health: Study

"Even the World Health Organisation is getting very concerned about BA.2 variant outcompeting and displacing old Omicron," Feigl-Ding wrote on Twitter.



He wrote that news out of Denmark, where the subvariant represents 90 per cent of all new cases, suggests it is having significant health impacts.



"Here is what is happening in the country with the most BA.2 variant so far. (Denmark) has been BA.2 dominant for weeks and have now almost no mitigations either - now their excess deaths are spiking again."



Danish health officials have previously noted that BA.2 may be 1.5 times more transmissible than BA.1 based on preliminary data, but it likely does not cause more severe disease.



Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation's Technical Lead on Covid-19, has also stated "BA.2 has a growth advantage even over BA.1".



"We need to drive transmission down. Because if we don't, we will not only see more cases, more hospitalisations, more deaths, but we will see more people suffering from Long Covid and we will see more opportunities for new variants to emerge."