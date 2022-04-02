Sri Lanka bleeds, yet again

Sri Lankans across the country now queue at fuel stations for six to nine hours daily to get a limited quota of petrol and diesel. Even as this piece is being written, a cargo ship carrying diesel is berthed at the Colombo port, unable to offload because Colombo has no foreign exchange to pay. Everyone is awaiting the first week of April when a ship is expected with diesel from India. When that arrives, there will be temporary relief. There is also a huge paucity of cooking gas, forcing many to again embrace firewood.

Lack of fuel has virtually killed both private and public transport in a country where tourism gets killed minus affordable transport. A short ride of just two kilometers on a Bajaj auto-rickshaw now costs equivalent of 100 Indian rupees! Traditional weak government finances, collapse of tourism (starting from Covid-19) and a sharp fall in foreign remittances from Sri Lankans abroad have led to a serious foreign exchange crisis. The government’s enforcement of a crippling lockdown to overcome the pandemic virtually killed the service industry which accounts for 60 percent of employment in a country of 22 million.

After four elderly persons lost their lives while standing in queues for hours to buy fuel and one person was knifed to death during a row, Sri Lanka on March 22 deployed the military at all petrol and diesel stations across the nation. With no dollars to pay for newsprint and ink, newspapers and magazines have ceased publication; the government has postponed school examinations for millions of students. The crisis has pushed more Sri Lankans into the poverty bracket.

Towns and cities, Colombo included, suffer hours of power cuts as there is no diesel to run generators or power stations. Food inflation is running at 25.7 percent; prices of even simple vegetables and fruits are now beyond the reach of most Sri Lankans. A cup of tea without milk now costs – hold your breath – 100 rupees! A kilo of sugar costs Rs 290-300, 400 grams of milk power (if available) is for Rs 790-800 while the price of rice, still available at controlled rates, is steadily climbing. A litre of coconut oil sells for Rs 1,000. A loaf of bread comes for Rs 120.

With a $51 billion sovereign debt, Sri Lanka has been forced to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout – after again seeking loans from China and India. Colombo has swapped its currency for US dollars from Dhaka. It has now free-floated its rupee, pushing down its value. From the time when the Chinese bankrolled the Rajapaksas’ election campaign, Beijing is now widely seen as a blood-sucker although –thanks to its deep pockets -- it still wields a lot of influence among political players. Sri Lanka recently cancelled business proposals it had offered to China in islands off Jaffna, not far from the Indian coast, and handed them over to India.

There is now a huge difference in how much a US dollar fetches officially in Sri Lanka and how many rupees it can command in ‘hawala’ -- the illegal but popular South Asian system of money transfer. Because of this, Sri Lankans working in foreign countries, particularly in the Middle East, now send money mostly through hawala; importers also prefer to keep a sizeable portion of their dollars abroad. Both further accelerate the Sri Lankan foreign exchange crisis. It is a vicious cycle.