Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa refuses to resign despite public demand & losing majority

Facing the worst ever economic crisis with dried up dollar reserves and rocketing inflation, the Indian ocean island nation is going through a tough time without fuel, LP gas, electricity, food and medicine. Doctors have warned that the country is in a medical emergency with major essential drugs in shortage.



Since Thursday, people are on the street demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa family. Amid the public protests, on Sunday the President made his cabinet resign and on Tuesday the coalition parties with 41 out of 225 MPs in Parliament left Rajapaksa to stand as independents.