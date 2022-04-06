Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revokes state of emergency

The Opposition demanded in Parliament on Monday to debate the emergency for its approval.



The second largest group within the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) coalition had officially conveyed to Rajapaksa that their 14 members would not back the motion.



If those who declared independence did not vote with the government there was a chance that emergency regulations could not be passed in the assembly.



Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.



Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.