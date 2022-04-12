Sri Lankans flee to India as politicians fail to find common cause over economic catastrophe

With the worsening economic situation in the island nation, another 19 Sri Lankans arrived in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. With the latest arrival, the number of Sri Lankan economic refugees in India now stands at 39.

The newest arrivals to Indian shores said that they sold everything and paid Rs two lakh per family for the boat trip to India. Local shopkeepers offered food and water to the families. Local authorities have housed the refugees in the Mandapam camp as they expect more Sri Lankans to flee to India due to the food and fuel crisis.

The much-awaited talks between Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his former allies led by Maithripala Sirisena of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on Sunday evening have neither brought rapprochement not solutions to the sufferings of people.