The silence of the swastikas

Introducing lookalike characters from the present, such as US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May into the narrative which focuses on a young Adolf Hitler in Vienna, the play challenged preconceived notions of what may qualify as fascism — and where it may start. It also questioned what sort of sinister motivations could be the driving forces behind populist leaders today. At the same time, it came across as two hours of mixed metaphors hurled at the audience as an exercise in sensory overload.