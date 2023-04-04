TV cameras won't be allowed during Trump's arraignment hearing: Judge

News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast former US President Donald Trump’s historic arraignment on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has ruled.

Trump, 76, the first former president to face a criminal charge, will appear before Judge Merchan at 2.15 pm EST (11.45 pm IST) on Tuesday amid tight security.

He was indicted last Thursday by a federal grand jury in connection with USD 1,30,000 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the US presidential election in 2016 to cover up an alleged affair. New York Supreme Court Judge Merchan rejected a request by several media organisations for permission to broadcast the proceedings.