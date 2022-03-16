Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers

Risking their lives to tell the world the truth is something that Ukraine and the world desperately need, she said at the National Press Club.



Jane Ferguson, a PBS NewsHour correspondent in Ukraine who has also reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria, said on Twitter that the war is incredibly tough to cover as a field reporter, unlike any I have seen or experienced before .



With intense artillery fire that can reach for miles and a vague fluidity of army positions, there is really no front line, Ferguson wrote.



Ferguson said she and her crew were recently pulled out of their car at gunpoint by Ukrainian soldiers who mistakenly thought they were being filmed from the car. The journalists were waved on after their credentials were checked, but for a few minutes it was pretty nasty .



There are few journalists officially embedded with troops as they were in Iraq and Afghanistan, for example so many reporters are driving around independently, and without good intelligence, which is particularly dangerous, Ferguson said.



In an interview, ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz said Ukraine reminded her of covering the siege of Sarajevo because there are no US troops there.



That is a huge thing for me, she said. You realize, Oh, wait. There are no Americans here. There's no protection for us here. I think you're very cognizant of that.



Gulnoza Said, coordinator of the Europe and Central Asia Program for the Committee to Protect Journalists, has been hearing from journalists in Ukraine concerned about checkpoints where it isn't clear if they're coming upon Russian or Ukrainian soldiers.



She said journalists are telling her they are worried that Ukrainian authorities may be seeking to limit the areas and hours in which they can work.



I need to find out exactly what they want to do, she said. I hope it is not because they want to control the narrative of the war.



News of Zakrzewski's death hit particularly hard Tuesday in Ireland. Irish premier Micheal Martin said he was deeply disturbed by the news.



My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists, Martin said. We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine.