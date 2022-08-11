UK summons Chinese ambassador over Taiwan aggression

The UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China's escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement, Truss said in a statement.



I instructed officials to summon the Chinese Ambassador to explain his country's actions. We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region, she said.



The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion, she added.



Following the meeting a Chinese report quoted Zheng Zeguang as saying that his government's actions were provoked by the US in collusion with the Taiwan independence' separatist forces .



China's ruling Communist party has long claimed Taiwan's sovereignty. Beijing insists its one-China principle would bar most incumbent foreign government officials from setting foot on the island. Zheng last week also warned senior British parliamentarians against visiting Taiwan.