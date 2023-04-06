Ukraine needs $14.1 bn for reconstruction this year

According to the statement, Ukraine plans to collect part of the money through the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform.



This year, the government will focus on rapid recovery in such areas as energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and restoration of damaged housing.



The reconstruction of critical and social infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized businesses are also among government priorities.



Launched on January 26, the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform is aimed at coordinating existing and new mechanisms to support Ukraine's budget, as well as rapid recovery and reconstruction, according to the statement.