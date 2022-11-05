Unfortunately, there is no choice: Musk on Twitter layoffs

Elon Musk on Saturday said that there is no choice other than brutally firing half of Twitter's workforce as the company is losing over $4 million a day.

After axing nearly 3,800 employees across the globe, including in India, the new Twitter CEO said that he has given three months of severance to everyone who has been asked to go.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted.