UNSC holds meeting on Afghanistan

Speaking at the meeting, the US Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, Acting Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs, said the Islamic Emirate must "put an end to reprisal killings and forced disappearances as well as to respect freedom of expression" .



"Our attention to Afghanistan's immense humanitarian and economic needs cannot distract us from continuing to demand that women, girls and members of minorities groups fully be able to enjoy their life and participate in political and economic and social life in Afghanistan," he said.



"As public schools reopen throughout Afghanistan this month, we will be watching carefully to see if girls and women are able to access education at all levels as the Taliban have publicly committed. Girls have been denied the right to access education for too long now."



The UK representative told the UNSC members that the Taliban needs to address the international community's concerns over reports of increased "reprisals against former security forces, government officials" as well as attacks against minority groups and the detention of civil society representatives.