US announces new sanctions targeting Russian elites

Mordashov, whose family members and companies are also being sanctioned, has ties to one of Russia's leading domestic steel producers, the White House said.



Aimed at further limiting the Russian military's ability to obtain technologies and other items needed for sustaining its military operation, the Department of Commerce will add 71 Russia- and Belarus-based entities to the Entity List, "effectively cutting them off from obtaining US-origin items or foreign-made products derived from certain US technology or software," the fact sheet said.



"So far, the United States has added 1,000 parties to Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List and more than 300 parties have been added to Commerce's Entity List," read the fact sheet.