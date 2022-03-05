US unemployment slightly dips to 3.8% in Feb

Persistently high inflation and a tight job market have prompted the Federal Reserve to signal in January that it was ready to begin a series of interest rate hikes in March as it exited from the ultra-loose monetary policy enacted at the start of the pandemic.



Two days prior to the release of the monthly employment report, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell already reaffirmed the central bank's plan to raise interest rates in the upcoming policy meeting, noting that he is inclined to support a 25-basis-point rate hike.



The latest BLS report showed that the labour force participation rate, at 62.3 per cent in February, changed little over the month. It remains below its pre-pandemic level of 63.4 per cent.



It also showed that the unemployment rate slightly dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 3.8 per cent in February, after ticking up by 0.1 percentage point in January. This measure was down considerably from its recent high in April 2020 but remained above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5 per cent.



The number of unemployed persons edged down to 6.3 million, after increasing to 6.5 million in previous month, the report showed, adding that the number remained above the pre-pandemic level of 5.7 million.