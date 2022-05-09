100 hutments gutted in Nagpur fire; no casualty

"Around 100 hutments were gutted in the fire. Houses with pucca construction (RCC brickwork) stopped the spread of the fire and they were not much affected," he said.



Seven water tenders, two water bowsers, two water lifting pump units, a water tender from MIHAN (Multi Model International and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur) fire service, and a water cannon from police department were pressed into service, he said.



Some ambulances were also kept on standby as a precautionary measure, he said.



There was no proper road for firefighting vehicles to enter the area, the official said.



The fire was brought under control in an hour and there was no report of loss of life, Uchake said.