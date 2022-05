15 women file chain snatching complaints on opening day of ISKCON temple in Patna

After the inauguration, a large number of devotees assembled there for Puja. The police said that more than 30,000 people assembled inside the premises of the temple. The snatchers, probably taking advantage of the large gathering, snatched gold chains of more than 15 women.



"We have received written complaints from eight women so far. Besides, some of them also approached the police control room and registered their complaint about their missing gold chains," said Sunil Kumar Singh, SHO of Kotwali police Patna.