17 dead, over Rs 3000 crore property damaged: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said that torrential monsoon rains have claimed 17 lives in the state and the damage to property is estimated at over Rs 3,000 crore.

He said that around 300 tourists and locals have been stranded in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts.

Presiding over a virtual review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, the Chief Minister said that the nature’s fury has caused extensive damage to roads, power transformers, electric sub-stations and numerous water supply schemes and thrown life out of gear in various parts of the state.

As per an initial estimate, the loss is ranging from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4000 crore. To accurately evaluate the damage, the Chief Minister directed the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to convene a meeting soon.