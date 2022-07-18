3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.



There is no active threat to the area, Bailey said.



Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for "prayers to the victims and our first responders."



"This tragedy hits at the core of our community, Myers said in a statement.



Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.