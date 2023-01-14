3-judge HC bench to hear rule of contempt order issued by Justice Mantha against some advocates

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has constituted a three-judge special bench to hear a suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha against a section of advocates and some others, who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside.

The assignment order, dated January 12, named a three-judge special bench comprising justices T S Sivagnanam, I P Mukerji and Chitta Ranjan Dash to hear the suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Mantha on January 10.

Protests were held by a section of lawyers outside Justice Mantha's courtroom on January 9 over certain orders passed by him. Posters listing allegations against him were found pasted outside his residence here.