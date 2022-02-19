3 men, including Nigerian, held for duping people on social media

Three men, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested here for allegedly duping people after befriending them on social media, police said on Friday.



According to the police, the three used to befriend people on social media by posing as non-resident Indians using fake IDs and with a promise of marriage.



The accused used to tell the gullible people that the gift he was bringing from abroad has been seized by the customs department and a penalty needs to be paid, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.