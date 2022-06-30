39-year-old elephant rescued and treated in UP

Last week, following court orders that granted rehabilitation of Rosie to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, a specialised Elephant Ambulance with a team of veterinarians and elephant care staff from this facility travelled to Bhadohi to assist the UP Forest Department in bringing the elephant to Mathura.



A thorough medical examination revealed that the female elephant is nearly 39-year-old, has worn out footpads and cracked toenails as a result of being forced to walk on harsh tarmac roads and other unsuitable surfaces. Additionally, she has several painful abscesses and injuries on her body. The veterinary team was equipped for providing immediate relief to the elephant during the journey.



As Rosie finally meets with her freedom, and she is nursed back to health at the hospital, it will undergo specialised medical procedures like Laser Therapy, Digital Wireless Radiology and Thermal Imaging at the hands of experts at India's first and only Elephant Hospital Campus established by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Forest Department.



Dr Ilayaraja said: "Years of neglect and abuse have taken a toll on Rosie's health. We know that her feet are in a deplorable state and her body is covered with numerous injuries. We are conducting detailed medical examinations to get a clear picture of her health and provide her with the necessary care."