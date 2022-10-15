40 flying squads to rigorously monitor enforcement, and compliance with air pollution norms

Keeping in view the air quality of Delhi and NCR which has already started deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has urged all concerned including industries and construction agencies to strictly follow the statutory directions issued by the Commission.



The 40 inspection teams and flying squads constituted by the Commission are under directions to intensify inspections, supervise and rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the Commission to ameliorate the air quality of Delhi-NCR. These flying squads will conduct surprise inspections and field level incognito checks at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial/residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. These flying squads will widely cover all parts of Delhi-NCR to track down violators and report the details to the Commission for stringent actions against them.