6 trains cancelled due to farmers' protest in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Six trains have been cancelled due to a "rail roko" protest of farmers' group Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) that entered its second day on Monday at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The farmers launched their indefinite protest on Sunday in support of various demands, including a fair compensation for their land acquired for road projects and crop loss due to inclement weather.

According to railway officials, six trains, including the Pathankot to Verka, Amritsar to Pathankot, Amritsar to Qadian passengers, on the Amritsar-Pathankot section were cancelled on Monday due to the farmers' protest.