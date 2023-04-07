76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Dr Haider said, "Based on our study, we recommend the inclusion of health screening on regular basis as a part of school curriculum and a health report card should also be distributed along with the academic report card of each student to detect the medical conditions in a very early stage and follow ups in a proper and responsible manner."



The study found more urban kids with an upright posture, and higher endurance and stamina, and less dental troubles.



The rural kids, however, gave better performance in audiometry and speech tests, and were found better psychologically and less deficient in Vitamin A and D.



Girls were less likely than boys to be medically fit and they were also less likely to meet the minimum standards for all seven tests of endurance and stamina, postural screening, eye and vision issues, oral and dental trouble, audiometry and speech, nutritional and psychological assessment.



For instance, 39 per cent boys reported good stamina and endurance as against 25 per cent girls. Similarly, 25 per cent boys reported better posture than 18 per cent girls, the study found.