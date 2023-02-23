95% WhatsApp users in India bombarded with pesky messages daily

A massive 95 per cent of WhatsApp users surveyed in India indicate that they get one or more pesky messages each day and 41 per cent of those even get four or more such messages on a daily basis, a report showed on Thursday.



About 76 per cent said they see such unsolicited messages on WhatsApp based on their conversations with WhatsApp business accounts and Facebook and Instagram activities.



WhatsApp users in India indicate most pesky messages come from someone selling financial services, real estate, offering jobs and earning opportunities, healthcare and pathology services, according to the report by online community platform LocalCircles.