'A frog cannot become an elephant'

“This ‘double engine’ arrangement is causing a lot of issues between Shinde and Fadnavis and that is manifesting itself in several ways with Shinde sore that Fadnavis gives the impression that he is a mere puppet of the BJP when, in fact, the chief minister has the powers over all other ministers,“ says Abhay Deshpande, veteran journalist and analyst who has studied the two parties closely over the years. “Expect this battle to continue until the elections.”

However, it was not just the molestation case — startlingly, a couple of weeks ago, the Shinde Shiv Sena and the local BJP leaders in Thane got into a poster war with each other with the former pulling down the latter’s hoardings and the two sides coming to actual blows with each other and drawing blood in a style very worthy of Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Since then the war between them has only escalated with BJP leaders reminding Shinde that Thane is not Maharashtra and that Uddhav Thackeray had made the same mistake of equating Mumbai with the state.

But there is also a battle here for credit and one upmanship. The SSS is reminding the BJP that it was their patriarch Bal Thackeray who gave them a foothold in the state and even the current dispensation in Maharashtra would not have been entrenched in Mantralaya had it not been for Eknath Shinde. The BJP retaliated by stating that Shinde could never have made the chief minister’s office without Fadnavis’s maneuvering and the SSS owes him for stepping back from the chief minister’s office and allowing Shinde precedence.

However, Desai says, Shinde is a Maratha and Maharashtra is the domain of Marathas. Particularly after the Maratha reservations issue, Fadnavis is unlikely to make it back to that office as the top BJP leadership is aware of the conflict between them and Brahmins in the state. “It was an exception when Fadnavis became chief minister but with the consolidation between NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), the BJP will never risk alienating this community which has a 32 per cent voter base in the state. That is why these days they are making a big show of c3lebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation which they have not done before. The message is to both Shinde and Uddhav as well as the NCP — you may be Marathas and your party may be named after Shivaji but we own him, too.”