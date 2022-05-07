A person declared 'Indian' by FTs cannot be declared foreigner by tribunal for second time: Gauhati High Court

The petitioners contention are based on the Supreme Court's decision in the case of one Abdul Kuddus that subsequent proceedings before the Foreigners Tribunals are barred by the principle of 'res judicata'.



The court directed that whenever a petitioner takes the plea of applicability of 'res judicata' on the ground that he had already been declared not an Indian by the FT in an earlier proceeding, the tribunal has to first determine whether the petitioner is the same person who was proceeded in the earlier case or not.



''For that purpose, there can be examination of evidence in the form of oral documents and evidence and if the tribunal comes to the conclusion that the person was the same as in the earlier proceeding, there is no need to go into the merit of the case any further'', the judges ruled.