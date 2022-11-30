Aaftab confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test: FSL Sources

The police have also recovered Shraddha's ring that Aaftab had gifted the woman, a psychologist by profession, on October 12.



Aaftab met the woman on the mobile dating application 'Bumble', the same platform where he had first met Shraddha.



In her statement to the police, the woman said that she had met Aaftab twice at his Chattarpur's residence which he shared with Shraddha and had no clue regarding the victim's body parts kept in the refrigerator.