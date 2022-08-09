Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut, 3 associates also held

Until he went underground Friday night, Tyagi claimed he was associated with the BJP, even as the ruling party denied any links with him. The Opposition has also mounted attack on the BJP over the issue.

Tyagi had allegedly hurled expletives and assaulted the woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.