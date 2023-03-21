Action taken against elements disturbing peace in Punjab: CM Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

Days after crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said action was taken against those who at the instance of foreign forces were speaking about disturbing the state's peace and giving hate speeches.



Mann said Punjab's peace, harmony, and the country's progress were his top priorities and asserted that nobody will be allowed to disturb the harmonious environment of the state.



Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The preacher, however, gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.



Apparently referring to Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit, 'Waris Punjab De', Mann said, in the last few days, some elements at the instance of foreign forces were talking about disturbing the peace in Punjab.



"(They) were giving hate speeches and speaking against the law. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested. They will be given the strictest punishment because the AAP is a 'kattar deshbhakt and imandar' (staunch nationalist and honest) party," said Mann in his first reaction to the police action.



"I thank 3 crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Singh and 'Waris Punjab De'). There was not a single report of any untoward incident from the state. It has boosted my confidence that people want peace and progress," said Mann.



The CM asserted that Punjabis have always given a befitting reply to anyone who tried to disturb the state's peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood.



We will not spare any force working against the country, the CM said, adding people have given the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party by giving it a huge mandate in the elections.



It is very easy to tell children of others to do illegal work and seek their support, said Mann, apparently targeting those associated with 'Waris Punjab De'.



Mann said he received several calls from people, especially parents, praising his government for the crackdown.



"People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you," Mann said in a video message.



He said his government speaks about education, schools of eminence and giving employment to youth.



"For us, books, laptops and computers are our priorities," he added.



He asserted that under the leadership of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP is a "100 per cent secular party".



We never play politics in the name of religion, caste and hatred, he added.



He asserted that if anyone tries to disturb the peace and harmony in Punjab, strict action will be taken against that individual, saying "it is our promise."



"Rest assured, Punjab is in safe hands," he said.