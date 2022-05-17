Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 16,400

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.



A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.