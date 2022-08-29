Active Covid cases in country decline to 84,931

With 7,591 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,15,723, while the active cases declined to 84,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.



The death toll climbed to 5,27,799 with 30 new fatalities. Besides 15 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.