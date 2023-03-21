Active Covid cases in country rise to 6,559

India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha, another was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,984).