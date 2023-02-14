Adani issue: SEBI tells SC it has robust framework to deal with market volatility

Market regulator SEBI has told the Supreme Court that it is inquiring into allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group as well as the market activity immediately preceding and post the publication of the report to identify any violations of its regulations.

It has also told the apex court hat it has a “robust set of frameworks and market systems” to ensure seamless trading and deal with the volatility in stock exchanges, while asserting that developed securities markets world over recognise short selling as a “legitimate investment activity”.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday filed the 23-page written note before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which was hearing two PILs relating to the recent Adani Group shares crash, and said it was “already enquiring into both, the allegations made in the Hindenburg report as well as the market activity immediately preceding and post the publication of the report, to identify violations of SEBI Regulations...short selling norms, if any.”