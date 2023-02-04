Adani row: Indian regulators are very competent to handle the situation, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said regulators are very competent to handle the situation and will take appropriate action, regarding the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

He also termed the opposition stalling the Parliament's proceedings on the issue as "unfortunate".

"The regulators in India are very competent and our financial markets are amongst the most respected and well regulated markets in the world. As regards the loss, that's the share market's valuation loss, not the loss of any individual or people's wealth," Goyal told reporters here.