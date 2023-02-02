Adani speaking of being 'morally correct' is like his 'Prime Mentor' preaching humility: Congress

The Congress Thursday took a dig at Adani Enterprises over its decision to withdraw its Rs 20,000-crore share sale, saying Gautam Adani speaking of being "morally correct" is like his "Prime Mentor" preaching humility, sobriety and large-heartedness.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided to withdraw its fully subscribed Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

Adani Group company stocks have lost over USD 90 billion in value since a US short seller made damning allegations.