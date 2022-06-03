Additional conditions for college fests in Kolkata

"Often it is seen that the students' unions of colleges depute some volunteers from among their members for crowd management. Since these volunteers do not have basic training on crowd management, the situation can be chaotic and this can be avoided if trained security personnel can be deployed," the police official said.



The third condition is that the concerned students' union will have to give details of the artists hired for a particular function and the number of hands who will accompany them.



The fourth and final condition is event organisers will have to give a written declaration on whether there will be free or paid passes to enter.



The organisers will have to provide information on the number of the passes they will issue, so that the police can tally the number with the seating capacity of the auditorium concerned.



The police might also ask for the counterfoil of the passes issued along with the pass numbers on a random case to base basis.