Administering oath to rebel MLAs amounts to murder of democracy and Constitution, claims Shiv Sena

The sword of disqualification hangs over Shinde and 39 rebels, it said.



but will those who betrayed (Uddhav Thackeray) and switched sides ever be satisfied? The blot of treachery will never be washed off, the Marathi publication said.



It asked why the cabinet expansion, delayed for so long, was done when the judgement day for the rebel MLAs is scheduled on August 12, a reference to pleas seeking their disqualification being heard by the Supreme Court.



Why were the rebel MLAs administered oath as ministers? it sought to know.



This means they don't have any fear of the judiciary. This shows their confidence that everything will happen according to their will, it said.



The editorial also slammed the BJP for the induction of Sanjay Rathod as minister.



Last year, the BJP had launched an offensive against Rathod, who was then a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, after his name was linked to a woman's suicide.



Rathod was then forced to resign as minister.